Violence in Afghanistan surges by 50 percent: watchdog

SHAFAQNA- Violent attacks in Afghanistan spiked by 50 percent in the three months to the end of September when compared to the previous quarter, according to a US watchdog report released Thursday.

“Overall enemy-initiated attacks this quarter were also characterized as ‘above seasonal norms’,” the report added.

The watchdog reported 2,561 civilian casualties this quarter, including 876 deaths, up 43 percent from the April to June period, according to AlJazeera .