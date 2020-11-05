https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/9E8719F4-7D30-468E-AF0A-F64574C162C5.jpeg 319 480 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-05 17:27:112020-11-05 17:27:11Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadegh (A.S)
Photos: Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadegh (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Atmosphere of Imam Ali’s (A.S) holy shrine on the birth anniversary of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Imam Sadegh (A.S).
This news is originally published by Hawzah News Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!