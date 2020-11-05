Kosovo’s president steps down over war crimes charges

Thaçi on Thursday left Kosovo for the Hague aboard a military cargo plane that took off from a NATO airport outside the capital Pristina. The two other people who are believed to have been charged for similar crimes and were also on the same aircraft.

They are the former speaker of the Kosov parliament and head of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli, and a member of the Vetëvendosje opposition party, Rexhep Selimi. The two men are also former members of the KLA., Euronews reported.