Kosovo’s president steps down over war crimes charges
SHAFAQNA- Kosovo’s president, Hashim Thaçi, announced that he was resigned in order to face charges for war crimes and crimes against humanity in The Hague.
The court was established in 2015 to prosecute war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), a guerrilla formation Thaçi was a part of, during the conflict in Kosovo in 1998-1999.
Thaçi on Thursday left Kosovo for the Hague aboard a military cargo plane that took off from a NATO airport outside the capital Pristina. The two other people who are believed to have been charged for similar crimes and were also on the same aircraft.
They are the former speaker of the Kosov parliament and head of the Democratic Party of Kosovo, Kadri Veseli, and a member of the Vetëvendosje opposition party, Rexhep Selimi. The two men are also former members of the KLA., Euronews reported.
