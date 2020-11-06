Date :Friday, November 6th, 2020 | Time : 20:54 |ID: 179979 | Print

Corona in Saudi Arabia: Active cases rise to 350000

SHAFAQNA- Recent reports indicate that the number of people suffering from coronavirus in Saudi Arabia has reached  350,000 cases.

The Saudi Ministry of Health announced that in the last 24 hours, 450 new cases of coronavirus have been identified in the country and the new cases bring the total number of people who contracted the virus to 349,386 cases which include 2,540 active cases receiving necessary medical care.

According to the Saudi Ministry of Health, another 19 people had died from corona, bringing the death toll from the corona to 5,489.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

