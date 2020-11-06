Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn Will Define UK Labour Leader Keith Starmer as Iraq Defined Tony Blair / SHAFAQNA- Keir Starmer’s silence on Palestine and his treatment of his predecessor have set the Labour leader on a collision course with many within his own party

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/jeremy-corbyn-1-400x267-1.jpg 267 400 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya 2020-11-06 02:57:47 2020-11-06 02:57:47 Suspension of Jeremy Corbyn Will Define UK Labour Leader Keith Starmer as Iraq Defined Tony Blair