Afghan and Australian human rights groups want report into Australian special forces war crimes in Afghanistan released in full

SHAFAQNA – According to The Guardian article published on 30 Oct. 2020, more than 20 organisations published an open letter to the Assistant Inspector-General of the Australian Defence Force, Maj Gen Justice Paul Brereton, who is leading the inquiry into the conduct of elite forces in more than 55 incidents of alleged unlawful killings. Extensive media reporting has painted a damning picture of the actions of some special forces soldiers operating in Afghanistan.

Elite troops have been accused of killing and brutalising unarmed Afghan civilians and prisoners, in some cases slitting their throats, gloating about their actions, and planting weapons on their corpses to justify their actions. Last week the ABC reported allegations that a bound Afghan detainee was shot after Australian troops were told there was no room for him on a US helicopter. Human rights and legal groups fear the ADF will release only a short summary of the key findings.

“These allegations, some of which have been made public through extensive media reports, if proven, represent serious and grave violations of [international humanitarian law] which amount to the commission of war crimes,” the letter said. “The impact on the families and communities affected has been great, and the demands for truth, justice and accountability from the families of the victims cannot be ignored.”

Source: The Guardian