Date :Friday, November 6th, 2020

Photos: Video mapping projected on Azadi Tower of Tehran to sympathize with Afghanistan

SHAFAQNA- IRAN: Tehran Municipality implemented a video mapping  on the iconic Azadi Tower in southwest Tehran to express solidarity with Afghan people over the recent deadly terror attack in Kabul University.

 

