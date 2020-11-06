Date :Friday, November 6th, 2020 | Time : 14:44 |ID: 180052 | Print

Zarif Meets With Venezuelan President in Caracas

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister met with the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour. Mohammad Javad Zarif and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro discussed and exchanged views on various aspects and issues of relations between the two countries and the most important international issues. Before this meeting, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez discussed issues of mutual interest in Caracas on Thursday.

Zarif earlier held a joint meeting with his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza on Thursday. During the meeting, Zarif, who visited Caracas, offered his views on Iran and Venezuela’s roles in defending the new emerging world. Iranian foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif arrived in the Venezuelan capital on Wednesday at the first leg of a three-nation Latin American tour which will also take him to Cuba and Bolivia.

