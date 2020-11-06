https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/mosque-2.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-06 15:24:062020-11-06 15:59:47Athens Mosque Holds First Friday Prayer
Athens Mosque Holds First Friday Prayer
SHAFAQNA- The first Friday Prayer was held in the Greek capital’s first state-sponsored Mosque. The congregation was limited to 12 people — nine men and three women. All of them were wearing masks. The Mosque opened its doors to worshippers on Monday, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!