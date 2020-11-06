Date :Friday, November 6th, 2020 | Time : 15:24 |ID: 180056 | Print

Athens Mosque Holds First Friday Prayer

SHAFAQNA- The first Friday Prayer was held in the Greek capital’s first state-sponsored Mosque. The congregation was limited to 12 people — nine men and three women. All of them were wearing masks. The Mosque opened its doors to worshippers on Monday, according to AA.

 

 

