Kashmiris mark 1947 Jammu massacre

SHAFAQNA- Kashmiris around the world marked 1947 Jammu massacre in disputed Himalayan region.

In Pakistani-administered Jammu and Kashmir, the day dawned with special prayers for the martyrs of the “Kashmir liberation struggle,” state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

In a statement, Sardar Masood Khan, the president of the Pakistani-administered side of the region, said Nov. 6 was the “darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir.” The massacre, he added, reduced the Muslim population in Jammu from 61% to 33%, AA reported.

The hundreds of thousands of people killed during the brutal Jammu massacres by forces of then Hindu ruler Hari Singh, backed by the Indian army and Hindu extremists in the disputed Himalayan region in 1947 .

 

 

