France reports 60,486 new coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA-France reported 60,486 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Friday.

The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to 1.66 million, close behind Russia, which, with 1.73 million cases has the world’s fourth-largest number after the U.S., India and Brazil.

The ministry also reported 828 new deaths from Covid-19, including 398 deaths in hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 430 deaths in retirement homes over three days,France24 reported.