UN warns 4 countries face acute hunger, famine

SHAFAQNA- The World Food Program (WFP) warned that four countries face acute food insecurity.

Burkina Faso, Nigeria, South Sudan and Yemen are seriously expected to “soon slip into famine” if conditions there undergo any more deterioration in coming months, the WFP said on Friday.

The UN agency voiced that the four countries are not the only ones, as “another 16 countries are at high risk of rising levels of acute hunger.”

The countries included Venezuela, Haiti, Afghanistan, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Mali, Niger, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe, AA reported.