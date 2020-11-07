Putin Quotes verses from Quran on Russia national unity Day

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Russian President read verses from the Holy Quran in a ceremony held to mark the Russian National Unity Day earlier this week.

According to msdernet.xyz website, Vladimir Putin addressed the event, which was attended by representatives of various faiths, via video-conference.

He read the Russian translations of verse 23 of Surah Ash-Shura (42), “This is the glad tidings that Allah gives to His worshipers, who believe and do good works. Say: ‘For this I ask of you no wage except the love of the (Prophet’s) relatives. We will add good to whosoever gains a good deed. Allah is the Forgiving and the Thanker,” and verse 128 of Surah al-Nahl (16), “Surely Allah is with those who guard (against evil) and those who do good (to others)”.

Putin cited the verses to talk about friendship, good deeds and divine reward for those who do good. He also cited verses from the sacred books of other religions, including Christianity and Judaism. In his address, Putin also criticized hurting the feelings of followers of faiths in the name of freedom of speech.