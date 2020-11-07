Al-Safir national Quran contest gets underway in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The 9th edition of a national Quran competition in Iraq began in the souther city of Kufa on Friday morning.

The Kufa Mosque in hosting the event, titled al-Safir, according to Nina News. Thirty Quran reciters and memorizers from different governorates of Iraq are taking part in the two-day Quran competition.

The Dar-ol-Quran Center of the mosque’s custodianship holds the contest annually in the categories of memorization and recitation of the Quran.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Muhammad al-Mousawi, the custodian of the mosque, said adhering to the Word of God and the Seerah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) is a necessity to promote Islamic values in society.

Also speaking was Dhulfaqar Haidari, an official with the custodianship, who said for the first time in the history of the competition, a number of Qaris and memorizers from western provinces and the Kurdistan semi-autonomous region have taken part in the Quranic event.