What are the conditions of enjoining good and prohibiting wrong? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about the conditions of enjoining good and prohibiting wrong (Amr bil Ma’roof wa Nahy Anil Munkar).

Question: Must the person who wants to enjoin good and prohibit wrong to have the conditions in order that this deed becomes Wajib for him/her?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: Enjoining good and prohibiting wrong is Wajib for all adults and sane individuals with the following conditions.

The one who wants to carry out this deed must be certain that the other side is engaged in Haram act or avoiding a Wajib act. Consider it probable that command (giving direction) and prohibition has an effect, be it immediate or not, complete or partial; therefore, if knows that there is no effect, it is not Wajib. There must be no mischief or harm in his/her command and prohibition; so if knows or there is a fear that his/her command-prohibition, causes bodily harm or lateral damage or dishonour or considerable financial loss to him/her or some Muslims; it is not Wajib. But if Ma’roof and Munkar are causes which the religion of Islam considers to be very important (like protecting Islam, the Quran, independence of Islamic countries, or protecting the essential Islamic decrees), must not pay attention to the harm and by sacrificing life and wealth protect them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA