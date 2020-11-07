JCPOA not a bilateral deal just between Iran, US: Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif said on Saturday that the US chose to draw out of Iran’s nuclear deal on its own will and will seek certain concessions at the negotiation table if it decides to return to it but the important point is that the JCPOA was not a deal just between Iran and the US.

What is important is that the deal was not a bilateral one between Tehran and Washington, Zarif told the Telesur television network answering a question about whether Iran hopes for the US to return to the deal.

Zarif, who is on a Latin American tour, said since the Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is part of a UNSC resolution, the US was never entitled to withdraw from it; therefore, if the US basically wanted to free itself from the deal, it had to exit the United Nations as well.

Answering to comment on the French government’s so-called support for freedom of expression, Zarif said attacking others in the name of freedom of expression is vividly a hypocritical approach at a time France administration allows its citizens to offer not the smallest criticism over certain issues.

He doubted the truth of freedom of expression in France when Muslim women in the country are not allowed to wear hijab at schools.

On his three-nation tour to Latin America, Zarif has already visited Venezuela and Cuba will go to Bolivia.

Zarif was also asked about the US assassination of General Qasem Soleimani early January this year and Iran’s promise of vengeance. He said Iran in a military move, Iran targeted the US base from which the assassination was directed.

But the important issue is that the US has committed a serious crime, consequences of which hit the US and will continue to do so, as seen in the funeral ceremony of General Soleimani in Iran and Iraq, he said, adding another consequence of the crime was Iraqi parliament’s passing the law that the US must take its forces out of the country which will be very costly for the US.

Regarding the recent terrorist attacks in France and some other European countries, Zarif said Islam has nothing to do with terrorism and a president of a civilized country should not try to connect Islam with terrorism.

He stressed that terrorism and extremism are condemned in all their forms, underlining that it should not be forgotten that persons undertaking such acts of terrorism are supported by the US and Saudi Arabia and they follow the same ideology which has long been practiced in Saudi Arabia.