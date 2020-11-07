Biden wins US presidential election

SHAFAQNA-Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Biden is now projected to have 290 Electoral College votes, the Associated Press (AP) news agency said on Saturday, above the threshold needed to clinch the hard-fought United States presidential election.

The president-elect was projected to have surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold after the AP called Pennsylvania in his favour. Shortly after that, AP also called Nevada for Biden, AlJazeera reported.