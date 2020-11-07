Germany: Mosque in Hufingen receives Islamophobic letter

SHAFAQNA- A mosque in Hufingen, Germany received an Islamophobic letter.

The letter sent to Aqsa Mosque on Friday said: “Islam belongs to neither Germany nor Europe” and “We’ll erase Islam and Islamism from Germany,” according to the Turkish-Muslim umbrella group DITIB.

Hakan Tasdemir, head of DITIB in Hufingen, said the mosque has been operational since 1996 and it was the first such incident they have reported, according to AA.