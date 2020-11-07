https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PAK.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-07 19:32:062020-11-07 19:32:06Pakistan reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases
Pakistan reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases
SHAFAQNA- Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day tally since July 30.
The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to 341,753.On Friday, the country recorded 1,376 new coronavirus cases, the previous one-day spike in the past three months. Another 20 people lost their lives due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,943, AA reported.
