Pakistan reports more than 1,500 new coronavirus cases

SHAFAQNA- Pakistan on Saturday recorded 1,502 new cases in the last 24 hours — the highest single-day tally since July 30.

The new cases took the total number of confirmed cases to  341,753.On Friday, the country recorded 1,376 new coronavirus cases, the previous one-day spike in the past three months. Another 20 people lost their lives due to the virus, bringing the death toll to 6,943, AA reported.

 

