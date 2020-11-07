Date :Saturday, November 7th, 2020 | Time : 20:02 |ID: 180209 | Print

Egypt holds second stage of parliament election

SHAFAQNA- Egypt is holding second stage of parliament elections on Saturday.

Some 63 million of Egypt’s more than 100 million people are eligible to elect 568 of the 596 legislators in the lower house, widely seen as a rubber-stamp body for executive policies.

The first phase of voting took place last weekend in 14 governorates including the Mediterranean city of Alexandria and the south of Egypt, AJazeera reported.

 

