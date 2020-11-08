Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 10:50 |ID: 180222 | Print

Video: Bookbinding the Qurans of Hussaini's Holy Shrine

SHAFAQNA- When you enter the holy shrine of Imam Hussain (A.S), hundreds of volumes of the Holy Quran, written prayers for pilgrimage and prayer books appear before your eyes. Pilgrims inside the holy shrine use these holy books to express their devotion to the position of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his martyred companions. Of course, after continuous and 24-hour use of these copies, their covers gradually become old and worn out. For this reason, the Secretariat of the Astan Quds Hussaini is in charge of preserving and restoring these manuscripts, and the worn-out Qurans are reconstructed and restored by Hossaini’s servants in a technical workshop. Thanks to God, the Center for the Restoration and Binding of Qurans of the Hussaini’s Holy Shrine has experiences that have made it worthy of restoring exquisite Qurans. This center pays a lot of attention to Quranic manuscripts and its servants have been working for about 17 years.

