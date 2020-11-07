Head of Iran’s Armenian Caliphate: World Committee to be formed to deal insults to religions sanctities

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Armenian Caliphate of Iran said: “These days we are witnessing a tragic event that has endangered the foundation of peace of religions.”

Archbishop Sibouh Sarkissian today during a speech at the scientific conference of “Disrespect for Religions and Freedom of Expression” organized by the Center for the Study and Response to Doubts of Seminaries and with the participation of the World Assembly of Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) and the Islamic Center of London, while referring to events that have endangered the foundation of peace in the world, called the divine religions as the messengers of peace and introduced the followers of religions as the followers of this peace.

He added: “So anything that endangers this peace is condemned, but unfortunately human beings, with their pride and lack of understanding of the teachings of the prophets, endanger peaceful coexistence and cause many crimes under the name of freedom, and we condemn all the violence and hate speech.

Bishop Sarkissian continued by expressing his happiness for a peaceful life in Tehran, calling Iran a haven for religions and peace, and referring to the existing violence against religions, expressed hope that the world, with the media at its disposal, would confront all these models of violence.

He also stressed the responsibility of all nations and governments of the world to create a safe environment for religious freedom, saying: “I believe that a global committee should be set up to prevent insults to the sanctities of religions and to end violence and hatred.”

