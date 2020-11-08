AQR releases six books on Prophetic tradition

SHAFAQNA-

Mohammad Hasheminejad, the director of Foreign Pilgrims’ Affairs of Astan Quds Razavi, pointed to the titles of these works, saying: “Rasool-e Mehr (Prophet of Kindness),” “Aseman-e Kalam (World of the Discourse),” “The Political Life of the Prophet of Islam”, “Seven Stories of Children and the Prophet (pbuh),” “Explanation of Permission to Enter the Shrine of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and the Infallible Imams (AS),” “Muhammad (pbuh) Was Like a Flower” are among the works published for the institutionalization of Islamic culture and education by this management.”

“The book of Rasool-e Mehr is printed in 3 languages of English, Urdu, Sindhi; Aseman-e Kalam containing forty hadiths in English, Urdu, German, Russian, Azeri; and the book The Political Life of the Prophet of Islam is published in 4 languages of English, Arabic, Urdu, and Azeri,” he said.

“Furthermore, the book Seven Stories of Children and the Prophet (pbuh) has been released in Urdu, Arabic, Azeri, and English; Explanation of Permission to Enter the Shrine of the Holy Prophet (pbuh) and the Infallible Imams (AS) is available in Arabic, and the title Muhammad (pbuh) Was Like a Flower has been translated and published in English and French,” he noted.

He pointed to the subjects of these books which include beautiful and instructive stories about the life of the Prophet along with verses from the Holy Quran, explaining his words to God Almighty, clarifying the political life of the Prophet (pbuh) according to the events of that period and how he treated children, teaching the prophetic lifestyle to children and explaining the permission to enter to the audience.