US: ‘Muslim travel ban’ set to end first day of Biden presidency

SHAFAQNA- On the first day of his presidency, Joe Biden intends to end Trump’s ban on travel by people from predominantly Muslim countries In October, Biden also promised to repeal ‘Muslim ban’ imposed by Donald. “On day one, I’ll end Trump’s unconstitutional Muslim ban.” The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the US’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organisation, congratulated Biden on his victory on Saturday .

“President-elect Biden has pledged to end the Muslim Ban on his first day in office, include Muslims at every level of his administration and address issues of racial and religious discrimination,” said Nihad Awad, CAIR’s national executive director. “We plan to join other American Muslim leaders and organisations in ensuring that the Biden administration fulfills these promises. We also plan to continue holding our government accountable when it errs”, AlJazeera reported.