Are disinfectants containing Alcohol Najis? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about disinfectants containing Alcohol.

Question: Is there any problem using disinfectants on hands and surfaces? And are they Najis (unclean)?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: Other variants of Alcohol are regarded to be clean (Taharah) and there is no problem using them.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

