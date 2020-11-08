SHAFAQNA- Myanmar holds second democratic election since the end of nearly 50 years of military rule in 2011. Aung San Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) is largely expected to win the polls.

During the run-up to Sunday's elections, Myanmar faced severe criticism for oppressing opposition, including journalists, student protestors and denying voting rights to Rohingya Muslims. Myanmar is also facing a case of genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya community at the International Court of Justice.