Democratic member of US Congress: We stop Saudi war budget in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- The representative of the Democratic Party in the US Congress stressed that they will stop the funding of the Saudi war in Yemen.

“We will stop the Saudi war budget in Yemen,” Ro Khanna wrote in a Twitter post.

After the official announcement of his candidacy for the presidency, Joe Biden announced that if he wins the election, he will end US support for the Saudi war in Yemen.

Biden was finally elected as the new president of the United States a few days after the election with the defeat of Donald Trump.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English