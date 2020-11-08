Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 13:38 |ID: 180291 | Print

Democratic member of US Congress: We stop Saudi war budget in Yemen

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The representative of the Democratic Party in the US Congress stressed that they will stop the funding of the Saudi war in Yemen.

“We will stop the Saudi war budget in Yemen,” Ro Khanna wrote in a Twitter post.

After the official announcement of his candidacy for the presidency, Joe Biden announced that if he wins the election, he will end US support for the Saudi war in Yemen.

Biden was finally elected as the new president of the United States a few days after the election with the defeat of Donald Trump.

 

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Joe Biden tweet on Muharram
Biden wins US presidential election
Joe Biden promises to end Trump’s Muslim travel ban if elected
Biden says would re-enter JCPOA
US: ‘Muslim travel ban’ set to end first day of Biden presidency
Biden selects Kamala Harris as Vice-Presidential running mate
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *