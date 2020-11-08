Mahmoud Abbas congratulated Biden on his victory

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority congratulated Joe Biden on his victory in the US presidential election.

“Eagerly we look forward to working with the new US administration to strengthen Palestinian-American relations and to establish freedom, independence, justice and dignity for the Palestinian people, as well as to work for peace and security for all people in our region and around the world,” Mahmoud Abbas said in a message while congratulating Biden and Senator Harris.

In the last two years, Donald Trump’s controversial actions, including the recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of the Israeli regime, have strained Palestinian relations with the United States.

