Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 14:06 |ID: 180305 | Print

Iraqi FM congratulates Biden: We seek to increase cooperation

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein today (Sunday) congratulated Biden on his election as US President.

“We seek to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States, advance dialogue and cooperation between the two countries at all levels,” Hussein tweeted.

He added: “In addition, the common challenges call on us to increase joint cooperation.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Damascus envoy to UN: US is looting Syrias resources by occupying the oil fields
Do American Muslim votes matter in final results of 2020 US Presidential Election?
Trump peace deals for Israel, UAE and Bahrain boost oppression, not amity
Director of Shafaqna Institute to RT:"Yemen is a genocide"
To turn back Netanyahu as PM again, US agencies are asked to keep their mouth shut on…
How different countries celebrate Eid al-Adha?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *