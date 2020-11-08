https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/8CC50D05-955B-4651-874D-951235F48F71.jpeg 457 686 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-08 14:06:242020-11-08 14:06:24Iraqi FM congratulates Biden: We seek to increase cooperation
Iraqi FM congratulates Biden: We seek to increase cooperation
SHAFQANA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein today (Sunday) congratulated Biden on his election as US President.
“We seek to strengthen bilateral relations with the United States, advance dialogue and cooperation between the two countries at all levels,” Hussein tweeted.
He added: “In addition, the common challenges call on us to increase joint cooperation.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
