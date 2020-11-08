Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 15:11 |ID: 180311 | Print

World is watching new US leaders: Zarif

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message said the world is watching whether the new US leaders will abandon bullying and accept multilateralism.

“The American people have spoken. And the world is watching whether the new leaders will abandon disastrous lawless bullying of outgoing regime—and accept multilateralism, cooperation & respect for law,” Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Sunday.

“Deeds matter most Iran’s record: dignity, interest & responsible diplomacy,” he added.

Joe Biden was elected the 46th President of the United States with 290 Electoral College votes against only 214 Electoral College votes of Donald Trump, while Kamala Harris was elected as the first woman Vice President.

