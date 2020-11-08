Iraqi teenager memorizes entire Quran in Coronavirus quarantine

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An Iraqi teenage boy made the best of his time in coronavirus quarantine by learning the Quran by heart.

Muhammad Shakir Shinawa, who lives in Basra, south of Iraq, managed to memorize the entire Quran in six months, the website of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine’s Dar-ol-Quran Center reported.

He is a student of the center and took Quranic lessons online, practicing with his teacher Hamza Jassim al-Batat. The Astan’s Dar-ol-Quran Center regularly organizes Quran memorization courses as part of a national Quranic program named “One Thousand Memorizers”.In other news from Iraq, the panel of judges of the 9th Quran competition organized at the Kufa Mosque announced the winners of this edition.

Abdullah Zuhair Hadi, Hussein Hadi Esmaeil and Ishaq Kadhim came first to third, respectively, in the recitation category.The top winners in memorization were Haidar Sharqi, Ali Abbas Hussein and Murtaza Ali Naji. They were awarded in a ceremony held at the mosque.