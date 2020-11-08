Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 15:43 |ID: 180320 | Print

Photos: Resumption of work at Sahan (Courtyard) Fatima Zahra, Najaf

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Resumption of work at Sahan (Courtyard) Fatima Zahra, Najaf.

 

 

