Iran, Oman stress expansion of bilateral relations

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iran’s Ambassador to Oman Ali Najafi met with Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tariq Al Said at the Bait Al Baraka Palace in Muscat on Sunday and presented a copy of his credentials to him.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral relations. Najafi reiterated that “my priority is to develop economic relations.”

Welcoming the Iranian ambassador, the Sultan of Oman stressed that Oman’s will rests on developing and strengthening relations with Iran. He emphasized the assistance of the Iranian ambassador to expand cooperation between the two countries.

