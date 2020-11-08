Half a million pilgrims performed Umrah+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- The General Directorate of Pilgrims and Travelers of Saudi Arabia announced the organization of entry and exit of nearly one million worshipers and about half a million Hajj Umrah pilgrims to the Masjid al-Haram since the beginning of the Umrah pilgrimage.

The General Directorate of Pilgrims and Travelers of Saudi Arabia announced that 920,000 worshipers and 408,000 Umrah pilgrims have attended the Masjid al-Haram since the beginning of the Umrah pilgrimage.

According to the report, the number of pilgrims and worshipers mentioned accounts for 75% of the total capacity of the Holy Mosque.

The office stressed that all visits to the Masjid al-Haram have been monitored and analyzed in order to better organize appropriate solutions.

The Saudi Pilgrims and Travelers Administration has taken various measures to allow pilgrims to enter the Holy Mosque and to facilitate this so that the rituals of Hajj and Umrah can be performed easily and simply.

This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna