Iraq, Saudi agree to bolster economic cooperation

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Sunday agreed to boost economic cooperation.

A Saudi ministerial delegation headed by Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadli and Industry Minister Bander Al-Khorayef visited Baghdad on Sunday to attend meetings of the Iraqi-Saudi Committee.

Speaking following the meeting, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abduljabbar said Iraq looks forward to enhancing the partnership between both countries via carrying out new projects in the fields of electricity linkage, petrochemicals, and gas, according to AA.