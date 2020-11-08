Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 17:49 |ID: 180353 | Print

Iraq, Saudi agree to bolster economic cooperation

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Iraq and Saudi Arabia on Sunday agreed to boost economic cooperation.

A Saudi ministerial delegation headed by Environment Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadli and Industry Minister Bander Al-Khorayef visited Baghdad on Sunday to attend meetings of the Iraqi-Saudi Committee.

Speaking following the meeting, Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abduljabbar said Iraq looks forward to enhancing the partnership between both countries via carrying out new projects in the fields of electricity linkage, petrochemicals, and gas, according to AA.

 

 

You might also like
Shafaqna's interview with Sputnik Brian Becker
Iraq designated PM vows to prepare free elections within a year
Ali Akbar Velayati,, Iran, India, Kashmir Iran demands for Kashmir settlement without foreign interference
"Canada will respect Iraqi government order to leave"
Holy shrines of Karbala hold a tribute to the martyrs of the protests in Iraq
Rouhani in meeting with Iraqi PM: Iran historically is the main guardian of the Persian Gulf
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *