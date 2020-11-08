Le Drian meets with Al-Sisi & Sheikh Azhar

SHAFAQNA: The French Foreign Minister, who is in Cairo, said today (Sunday) that France respects Islam.

During a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Sheikh Al-Azhar stressed that he would not accept insults to the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) under the guise of freedom of expression.

“We will prosecute those who insult our Prophet (PBUH) in international courts, even if we spend our whole lives doing so,” Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb said.

He continued: “We do not accept the description of Islamic terrorism. We do not have time to enter into terms that have nothing to do with us, nor is there any good or happiness in it. Everyone should stop using such a term immediately, because it hurts the feelings of Muslims all around the world, and it is a term that contradicts the reality that everyone knows.”

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told a news conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry that his country had a deep respect for Islam and that this was the message he conveyed to Sheikh Al-Azhar during his visit to Egypt.

“We have a lot of respect for Islam and this is the message I have to meet with Sheikh Al-Azhar. Muslims are part of France’s history and identity, and we are fighting terrorism and reforming religion and extremism,” Le Drian said.

“France respects this Islam. Our relations with Egypt are strategic and important,” said Jean-Yves Le Drian, noting that we condemn the call for a boycott of French goods.

He added that the Libyan crisis must be resolved in accordance with the Berlin resolutions. We will work with Joe Biden on a new framework for French-American relations.

Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi also stressed the need to redouble efforts to support the values ​​of coexistence and tolerance between all religions and to build bridges of understanding and brotherhood and not to insult religious symbols, and expressed his complete opposition to any terrorist act and the connection of any religion to violent and extremist acts.

Emphasizing that terrorist acts have nothing to do with Islam, Sameh Shoukry, in turn, stressed the importance of joint cooperation between Egypt and France in the fight against terrorism and said about the Palestinian issue: “The formation of two countries, achieving a just and comprehensive peace, formation of an independent Palestinian state with the capital of East Jerusalem is of great importance.”

