Pope Francis calls for peace in Ethiopia and Libya

SHAFAQNA- Speaking after the recitation of the Angelus Prayer, Pope Francis called for peace in Ethiopia and Libya.

Pope Francis said he is following with concern the news regarding an escalation of violence in Ethiopia and appealed to authorities there to “reject the temptation of armed conflict.” Pope Francis invited all Ethiopians “to prayer and to the fraternal respect for dialogue and the peaceful resolution of discord.”

Pope Francis then turned his thoughts to the quest for stability in Libya and noted that the first meeting of the Lybian Political Dialogue Forum, that includes and engages all parties, are about to begin in the Tunisian capital, Tunis. He described the forum as an important event and said “I sincerely hope that in this delicate moment, a solution to the long suffering of the Libyan people will be found”, Vatican News reported.