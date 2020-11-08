Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 19:00 |ID: 180402 | Print

World Kashmir Awareness Forum slams India’s raids on civil groups

SHAFAQNA- In a statement on Friday, the US-based World Kashmir Awareness Forum (WKAF) condemned recent raids by security forces on civil society groups in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

The group said the raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) are “politically motivated” and “seek to further muzzle Kashmiri voices.”

“We condemn the Indian government’s continued Hindutva fascist assault on the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir. The Modi government seems to be bent on suppressing the voices of Kashmiris and anyone else who raises a finger against its settler-colonial agenda and blatant human rights abuses in the region,” said the World Kashmir Awareness Forum statement.

The agency last week carried out a series of raids on well-known human rights activists, journalists, educational and humanitarian aid organizations in Indian-administered Kashmir, as well as India’s capital New Delhi, AA reported.

