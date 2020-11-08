https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/PRAYER.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-08 19:29:132020-11-08 19:29:13Mosques in Bahrain reopen for Dhuhr prayers
Mosques in Bahrain reopen for Dhuhr prayers
SHAFAQNA- Mosques in Bahrain reopened for Dhuhr prayers after nearly eight months.
The step comes more than two months after the Fajr prayers were resumed in the kingdom’s mosques under a gradual plan amid strict precautions against the coronavirus.
The Sunni endowment department said in a recent circular that allowing the Dhuhur prayers does not include reopening mosques for the congregational Friday prayers or for performing the Dhuhur there on that day, Gulf News reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!