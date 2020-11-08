Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 19:29 |ID: 180410 | Print

Mosques in Bahrain reopen for Dhuhr prayers

SHAFAQNA- Mosques in Bahrain reopened for Dhuhr prayers after nearly eight months.

The step comes more than two months after the Fajr prayers were resumed in the kingdom’s mosques under a gradual plan amid strict precautions against the coronavirus.

The Sunni endowment department said in a recent circular that allowing the Dhuhur prayers does not include reopening mosques for the congregational Friday prayers or for performing the Dhuhur there on that day, Gulf News reported.

 

 

