French Muslim youths protect church after Nice attack

SHAFAQNA- A group of French Muslim youths in the town of Lodeve decided to stand guard outside their town’s cathedral to protect it and show solidarity with Catholic churchgoers after a deadly I attack on a church in the  Nice.

They stood guard outside the cathedral for the All Saints’ holiday weekend, and hope to do the same for Christmas.  The cathedral’s priest and churchgoers welcomed the gesture . “It’s very good, these young people who are against violence,” said the cathedral’s priest, Luis Iniguez, AP reported.

