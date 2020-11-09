Iraq COVID-19 tally nears 500,000

SHAFAQNA -The coronavirus tally in Iraq neared 500,000 on Sunday.

Official figures from the Iraqi Ministry of Health show that more than three million tests for the coronavirus have been performed in the country so far, resulting in nearly half a million cases.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment issued in a statement this evening (Sunday on November the 8th) that Over the past 24 hours, various laboratories performed another 15,965 tests on the new generation of coronavirus (Covid-19), bringing the total number of samples tested across the country since the outbreak to three million and rise to 3.2586 cases.

According to the statement, the results of tests performed in the past 24 hours show that another 2,530 cases of the new generation of coronavirus have been registered in Iraq, and as a result, the number of people infected with the virus in The country has grown to 498,549 and has reached half a million.

The Ministry reported that the coronavirus also took 44 other lives, with which the death toll rises to 11,327 which is more than 2.27 percent of the total number of infected people.

3,002 patients had recovered from coronavirus over the last 24 hours, the number of people recovering from Covid-19 disease in Iraq has increased to 428,928 people, or more than 86.03 percent of the total number of infected people, while now 58,294 people have been diagnosed with Corona virus in this country and 388 of them are in the intensive care unit.

it should be noted that according to the latest data from the reference website ” worldometers” and the official statistics of the Iraqi Ministry of Health, the country is ranked among the people infected with the corona virus and the death rate due to this deadly virus, respectively 18th and 20th in the world, while among the countries of the Arab world, it still has the highest rank.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English