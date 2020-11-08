Al-Kazemi: Investment opportunities exist for Saudi companies in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed today (Sunday) that investment opportunities are available for Saudi companies in Iraq.

Al-Kazemi today (Sunday) hosted members of the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council, which is holding meetings in Baghdad to review plans for implementation of agreements and memoranda of understanding signed between the two countries, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed the importance of holding such meetings, which will develop bilateral relations between Baghdad and Riyadh and strengthen the horizons of joint cooperation in various fields, and will realize the interests of the people of the two countries.

Stating that there are investment opportunities for Saudi companies in Iraq, during the meeting, he stressed the Iraqi government’s efforts to overcome all obstacles facing companies willing to invest in Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed the importance of activating some joint projects between the two countries within the framework of the Arab League, as well as the development of cooperation in the oil market.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English