Two thousand Palestinians prevented to present in Al-Aqsa Mosque

The Israeli police have announced that they have not allowed 2,000 West Bank residents to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque because they did not have a permit.

The Israeli police said in a statement: “Palestinians were barred from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque from the early hours of the morning until noon, and they were returned to the West Bank by bus.”

The Israeli regime has obliged residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to have special permits to enter Jerusalem or perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This news is originally published by by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English