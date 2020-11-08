Date :Sunday, November 8th, 2020 | Time : 22:33 |ID: 180430 | Print

Two thousand Palestinians prevented to present in Al-Aqsa Mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israeli police prevented 2,000 Palestinians from attending Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the pretext of not having a permit.

The Israeli police have announced that they have not allowed 2,000 West Bank residents to attend Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque because they did not have a permit.

The Israeli police said in a statement: “Palestinians were barred from entering Al-Aqsa Mosque from the early hours of the morning until noon, and they were returned to the West Bank by bus.”

The Israeli regime has obliged residents of the West Bank and Gaza Strip to have special permits to enter Jerusalem or perform prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

This news is originally published by by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
British PM condemns Jerusalem move
Trump declares Jerusalem to be Israel capital
Iran: Friday prayers to be held in Tehran province this week
Jerusalem chief rabbi visits Bahrain while some Arab states attempt to normalize ties with Israel
Archbishop Atallah Archbishop unhappy with Israel's shunning of Islam, Christianity's holy sites in Jerusalem
Russian Mufti: Quds Should Be Muslim World’s First Issue
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *