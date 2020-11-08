Photos: Friday prayers held in Algerian mosques after 7 months

SHAFAQNA- Friday prayers were held again in most Algerian mosques after a seven-month ban due to the spread of the Corona.

On October 14, Algerian President Abdelmajid Tebboune ordered the reopening of mosques with a capacity for more than 1,000 worshipers in accordance with health protocols, and the ban on Friday prayers was lifted on Friday. Sixty-one thousand and 200 people have been infected with Corona in Algeria so far.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English