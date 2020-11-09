Mahmoud Abbas asks Biden to return the US embassy to Tel Aviv

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Palestinian Authority will ask the new US president to return the embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, Israeli media reported.

Mahmoud Abbas will ask Joe Biden, the new US president and representative of the Democrats, who has declared victory in the US presidential election, to return the US embassy from Jerusalem to Tel Aviv.

Mahmoud Abbas insists on this request despite the fact that Biden and his team members reiterated their determination to maintain the US embassy in Jerusalem and stated that the United States will not give up its position on recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of “Israel”.

The Palestinian leadership had informed Joe Biden of its readiness to resume talks with the Israeli government from the point where it was suspended in 2016.

Earlier, Joe Biden had stated that he would not overturn Donald Trump’s decision to move the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem if elected president, but would open a US consulate in East Jerusalem to “involve the Palestinians” for protecting the possibility of resolving the conflict between the Palestinians and the Israelis based on the two-state solution.

