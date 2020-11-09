Date :Monday, November 9th, 2020 | Time : 06:36 |ID: 180465 | Print

Coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 50M

SHAFAQNA- The number of total coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 50 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Data showed a total of over 1.25 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19 , while the number of recoveries hit nearly 32.9 million. The worst-hit country, the US, has seen nearly 9.9 million infections and more than 237,000 fatalities, followed by India and Brazil, according to AA.

 

