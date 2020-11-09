https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/corona.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2020-11-09 06:36:152020-11-09 06:36:15Coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 50M
Coronavirus cases around the world surpasses 50M
SHAFAQNA- The number of total coronavirus cases around the world surpassed 50 million on Sunday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Data showed a total of over 1.25 million people have lost their lives to COVID-19 , while the number of recoveries hit nearly 32.9 million. The worst-hit country, the US, has seen nearly 9.9 million infections and more than 237,000 fatalities, followed by India and Brazil, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!