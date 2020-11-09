Date :Monday, November 9th, 2020 | Time : 07:20 |ID: 180473 | Print

Jordan to hold parliamentary elections on Tuesday

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Jordan will hold parliamentary elections on on Tuesday amid a deepening economic crisis worsened by the pandemic.

Some 4.5 million people eligible to vote will cast their ballots for candidates to fill 130 seats in parliament, 15 of them reserved for women, from a field of 1,674 candidates running on 294 lists, according to  AlJazeera.

 

You might also like
MENA region holds some of the worst records of freedom of expression
Jordanians take to street to protest Israel’s closure of al-Aqsa
Washington told Syrian rebels it won’t intervene in southern Syria
The game powers play: Jordan closes its borders to breed further unrest
Corona in Jordan; daily statistics exceeded 2,000 for the first time
Jordan protests and the danger of Alternative Homeland strategy
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *