Jordan to hold parliamentary elections on Tuesday
SHAFAQNA-Jordan will hold parliamentary elections on on Tuesday amid a deepening economic crisis worsened by the pandemic.
Some 4.5 million people eligible to vote will cast their ballots for candidates to fill 130 seats in parliament, 15 of them reserved for women, from a field of 1,674 candidates running on 294 lists, according to AlJazeera.
