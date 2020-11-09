How ethics and laws are supported in a community?

SHAFAQNA – The main elements in human communities are the ethics (morality) and the laws. A community needs the laws and the ethics and the only support for both of them is the religion. Never believe the saying that the ethics without the religious base will also be strong. Exactly like the bank note, this has no credit without support [1].

[1] Imdadhaye Qaibi dar Zedegy-ye-Bashar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 43.