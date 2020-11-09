What makes a religious society?

SHAFAQNA – If we follow our way according to the Islamic criteria and remove all the (bad) motives and faults according to the Islamic rules, as well as be patient and adopt Islamic piety (Taqwa) and the spirit of Jihad and (if) enjoining good and prohibiting bad is revived in us; in that case our victory will be certain [1].

[1] Piramoon-e-Inqelab-e-Islami, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page 123.