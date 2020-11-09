Kuwaiti association launches a plan to introduce the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to non-Muslims

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Committee of Online Dissemination affiliated to Kuwait’s Al-Najat Charity Association has launched a plan to introduce the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to non-Muslims in cyberspace. According to Al-Anba newspaper, Abdullah Aldosari, Director of the Committee, said that introduction of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and Nabawi Seerah is the main objective of the committee in all of its activities.

He said that the committee has launched a special page for introducing the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in five specialized websites for interfaith dialogue. It has been stressed in the pages that Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) is not an ordinary person, but divine prophets are exceptional human beings who have been chosen by God and should be respected, he added.

Aldosari said the committee also plans to launch an online comprehensive Islamic library which will include special pages featuring Nabawi Sunnah and books about the Holy Prophet (PBUH) translated into different languages. It has also published digital cards on WhatsApp introducing the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and his Seerah, he said. He added that the committee also plans to produce video clips clarifying the status of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to non-Muslims and the West.